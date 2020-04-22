WhatsApp effect: Google Duo video calls will support more than twelve participants soon

Google Duo already supports up to twelve participants.

Hours after it came to light that WhatsApp may be working to increase the participant count in group video and voice calls, Google has announced that its competing platform Duo will do something very similar. But while WhatsApp is apparently planning to increase the number of users who can simultaneously video and voice call from eight to twelve, Google isn’t revealing a number just yet. Google Duo already supports up to twelve participants, so anyhow we’re looking at something that would beat WhatsApp — at least when it comes to group calling. Google plans to do this in the coming weeks.

The motivation behind the move, in addition to one-upping the competition of course, is the apparent surge in video calling during these unprecedented times. Like most video calling services, Google’s Duo is also seeing a surge in usage as more and more people are forced to stay cooped inside their homes to curb the spread of Novel Coronavirus. Google also has some numbers to share. People are making up to eight times more group calls on Duo now, even as the whole service is pulling over 10 million new users every week.

In order to make Duo more accessible in developing markets like India, in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, Google is also working to update Duo’s underlying video codec technology switching to the new AV1 video codec that should entail an improvement in video quality even on very low bandwidth connections. Google plans to roll out in the coming week.

Google Duo is also getting a number of new features to enhance user engagement. One of them is a new ‘moments’ feature that will allow users to take a photo — rather than a screenshot — together with all of the participants using a dedicated ‘capture’ toggle placed directly on their chat screen. Plus, you’ll soon be able to save your video messages, in addition to the existing ability to auto delete them after 24 hours.

Also Read Google Meet premium features are now free for all G Suite users till September 30 as service pulls 2 million new users every day