WhatsApp edit message feature under works, here’s the latest development

WhatsApp has been working on edit message feature for long and there is a new development on it this time. WaBetaInfo, the website that keeps a close eye on WhatsApp-related updates, has informed of a new ability in the app that will let users update the app using the edited message that they receive. It basically means that if you are using an older version of WhatsApp, you can update the app when you receive an edited version of a message from the recipient or a linked device. The update was spotted in the Android 2.22.20.12 beta version on the app.

This may not sound like a big update but it does indicate that WhatsApp is actually working on edit message feature and could launch it in near future. For the unaware, WhatsApp is said to be working on an edit message feature that will let user edit sent messages. The time window for editing message is still unknown. WhatsApp users currently just have the option of deleting the sent messages. The new feature will help user rectify any mistake in the message instead of deleting it completely and rewriting everything again.

Twitter also recently confirmed of an edit button. The company is testing an edit button that would allow users to edit their tweets for up to 30 minutes. The feature is currently being tested internally within a smaller group and will be first rolled out to Twitter Blue subscribers which is paid subscription of the app.

“As part of their subscription, they receive early access to features and help us test them before they come to Twitter. The test will be localized to a single country at first and expand as we learn and observe how people use Edit Tweet. We’ll also be paying close attention to how the feature impacts the way people read, write, and engage with Tweets,” Twitter said in a blog post.