WhatsApp down for some users globally, here’s how twitterites react

June 7, 2019

WhatsApp is the most popular third-party messaging app in the world. Most reports about WhatsApp being down on Thursday were coming from outside India.

WhatsApp downWhatsApp services down in many parts of the wold. However, services of the Facebook-owned app were not affected in India.

Instant messaging app WhatsApp suffered an outage globally on Thursday that led its users to complain about the delay in sending and receiving messages. According to reports, the connectivity issue didn’t affect all the users but many people took to Twitter to raise their concerns.

Also, independent outage monitor Downdetector said that it registered over 850 complaints at one time from WhatsApp users that the app is not working properly. An outage map showed that WhatsApp services were hit in the UK, The Netherlands and Germany, media reports said.

WhatsApp is the most popular third-party messaging app in the world. Most reports about WhatsApp being down on Thursday were coming from outside India. It has over 20 crore users in the country and forms the largest user base for the instant messaging app.

Many users also said that they are experiencing trouble with Facebook.

The reason behind the outage of the application is currently not known to anyone. Also, the Facebook-owned app has not issued any statement so far, confirming that WhatsApp was down globally on Thursday for some time. However, Twitter was flooded with complaints about WhatsApp being not working. Here’s how Twitter has been flooded with complaints:


“OMG.. Thank god there is Twitter.. Now I know Whatsapp is really down. What would happen if Twitter was down.. Where on earth I would check that #Twitter #whatsappdown,” Twitter user Jani Karttunen said.


WhatsApp was launched in 2009 by computer programmers Brian Acton and Jan Koum, former Yahoo employees. The app was originally free but switched to a paid service in many countries. The app is still free in India. As of February 2017, WhatsApp has over 120 crore global users. Facebook bought WhatsApp for $19 billion (Rs 1,14,000 crore approx) in 2014.

 

