WhatsApp Diwali 2020 stickers: how to download, send to your near and dear ones

As the festival of lights Diwali is just around the corner, Facebook-owned WhatsApp has come up with Diwali stickers. Ever since the Coronavirus pandemic has broken out, communicating with people physically has reduced and people are relying on communicating virtually. To enhance this experience for the festivities, WhatsApp has rolled out Diwali stickers. “As all of us, resort to minimal or no travel this festive season, people may find themselves away from loved ones. Good thing that with WhatsApp, physical distances never translate into emotional distances,” WhatsApp said in a statement.

The stickers are expected to be used to express the users’ emotions at the festival. These can be sent on messages while wishing Diwali to others. These Diwali stickers can be easily downloaded and sent to others. WhatsApp has added these in animated sticker packs.

To download the animated stickers, users will have to open a chat box and go to the sticker icon. This sticker icon is present on the right side of the text bar for iOS users and is next to the GIF option in Android phones. In the sticker icon section, there will be a ‘plus’ option where users can tap and then explore other stickers. From there, Diwali sticker packs can be downloaded. Those having a video icon are animated sticker packs.

Apart from this, users can also personalise their sticker pack on WhatsApp. There are some sample apps as well as codes for Android and iOS that will allow users to make their own sticker art. Additionally, they can also download third party sticker packs. For this, users will have to search for Diwali WhatsApp stickers and install the sticker pack. After the download is complete, users can start sending. However, this is for Android users only as iOS users cannot download third-party sticker packs on WhatsApp.