WhatsApp disappearing messages feature to be extended to all members of WhatsApp groups

Whats to extend its features

WhatsApp is going to extend its disappearing messages feature to all members of a WhatsApp group. A feature introduced in last years that automatically removes seven days old WhatsApp messages from individual chats will be now available for group chats as well and not just admins and not just for admins but for members of the WhatsApp group as well.

According to the WaBetaInfo report, the feature will be soon available for every WhatsApp Group. The feature was spotted in Android version 2.21.8.7 devices using the instant messaging app. However, admins reserve the right to disable the possibility of a member toggle disappearing messages from a group.

With the WabetaInfo platform, one can keep track of the latest features on WhatsApp. Its recent report cited a screen grab in which the “Edit group info” feature can be updated to reflect recent changes. The disappearing messages settings there shows that the feature will be available for both “All participant’ and “Only admins’.

The report further says that another feature of reducing the time for disappearing messages from 7 days to 24 years is also under dry run. WhatsApp has also rolled out beta version 2.21.8.9 for Android that allow users to view a mention badge when they receive a message from a specific group with its Mention Badge feature.