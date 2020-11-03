WhatsApp details how its disappearing messages feature will work; here are the top points

It is to note that the company has advised to use the feature only with trusted individuals.

WhatsApp has now provided answers about its upcoming feature- disappearing messages under the FAQ section. The company said that the disappearing messages will only be sent if the user has enabled the feature in the app settings. WhatsApp said that the feature yet to be introduced will not impact the user’s previous messages. Once the settings have been enabled accordingly, the messages that are sent in an individual chat or a group chat will disappear after seven days.

“In an individual chat, either user can turn disappearing messages on or off. In a group chat, only group admins can turn disappearing messages on or off,” WhatsApp said. There is some other information that WhatsApp has provided on how the disappearing messages will work. According to the company, if WhatsApp is not opened by the user in seven days, the message will disappear. But it’s preview may still be visible in the notification till the time the application is opened. Furthermore, during replying to a particular message, the initial message is quoted. If a user has replied to a disappearing message, the company said that the quoted text is likely to remain in the chat even after seven days.

In addition to this, if a user has kept the new feature off and the disappearing message is forwarded to another chat will remain there and not be disappeared. “If a user creates a backup before a message disappears, the disappearing message will be included in the backup,” the company added. These disappearing messages, however, will be removed once backup is restored.

It is to note that the company has advised to use the feature only with trusted individuals. WhatsApp said that it is possible for someone to forward that message or take a screenshot of it before it disappears. Users can also copy and save content as well prior to the message’s disappearance.

In case of media, WhatsApp said, “If disappearing messages are turned on, media sent in the chat will disappear, but will be saved on the phone if auto-download is on.” Auto-download can be turned off by going to Settings and then Data and Storage Usage.