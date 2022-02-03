WhatsApp Delete for Everyone feature timeline may be extended to over 2 days soon; check details

The Meta-backed company is working on a feature where users can extend the time limit of ‘Delete for Everyone’ message.

WhatsApp users are being given more time to backtrack their messages. The Meta-backed company is working on a feature where users can extend the time limit of ‘Delete for Everyone’ message. At present messages can be deleted for everyone by latest for one hour, eight minutes, 16 seconds from the delivery of the message. Soon the time limit will be extended at a stretch to two days and 12 hours.

The improvisation in the feature will help users take back their messages that they no longer know what to be in the forum. References were spotted on WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.410 to suggest the extension of the time limit for ‘Delete for Everyone’ to two and half hours.

The deleted message will be replaced by a notification, `This message was deleted.’

WhatsApp increased the time limit to delete messages for everyone from seven minutes originally to one hour in 2018. In November last year, the instant messaging app was reportedly planning to extend its time limit to more than seven days. But later took back the decision as an extension of seven days seemed unfair.

However, it is not yet clear if WhatsApp will at all make the new time limit final or bring some alterations when making it public. The exact timeline is not yet known and the update is not visible to beta users.

WhatsApp is also working on allowing group admins to add all related groups under one section called WhatsApp communities so that they can manage from one place and access faster. The group admins will be able to simultaneously send new announcements to all members of their groups from the community section. The timeline for launch or beta testing is also not yet available.

WABetainfo also shared screenshots of how message reactions on both WhatsApp users on Android and iPhone will be seen and secured by end-to-end encryption. The feature has been in testing for some time now.