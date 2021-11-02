WhatsApp ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature time limit may be extended; iOS users may get new video interface

‘Delete for Everyone’ feature modification is still under testing

Soon the time limit for the ‘delete for everyone’ feature on WhatsApp may be extended to an indefinite period. The feature was introduced in 2017 and initially set for seven minutes until users can delete their messages from everyone. In a few months it was increased to an hour.

According to WhatsApp tracker WABetainfo, the reports are based on testing done in WhatsApp for Android beta v2.21.23.1, where the time limit for the ‘delete for everyone’ feature will be increased for an indefinite period, but since the feature is still under development, it should be taken with a pinch of salt until it arrives for beta users. WhatsApp has not come out with any official statement about this feature one when it will come out.

The feature lets a WhatsApp user delete a personal message or a group chat and once deleted a notification in the chat window states “This message was deleted”.

Another report by WABetaInfo says that soon there will be a new video playback interface that will allow users to pause and play video in full screen after closing the picture-in-picture window as in its parent company Facebook (now Meta). Some iOS beta testers on v2.21.220.15 of the app have reportedly started receiving this functionality.

The feature was made available for Android devices using the WhatsApp beta version late last month. Moreover, some iOS testers may notice changes in the way YouTube videos are played on WhatsApp. The videos appeared in full-screen mode automatically.