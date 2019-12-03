WhatsApp dark mode to come with a crucial battery saver option: Here’s how it will work

WhatsApp could still be days, or even weeks, away from rolling out the dark mode for its Android and iOS apps. But the chat app is fine-tuning the feature constantly across various sections of the app, including exclusive changes for either platform. A fresh report now suggests that WhatsApp will activate the dark mode on its app if the phone enters the Battery Saver mode.

WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp’s dark mode will respect the battery settings only on Android. The feature, dubbed ‘Set by Battery Saver’, will appear under the theme settings, in addition to ‘Light’ and ‘Dark’ options. This means that you will be able to manually change the theme of the app, besides the automatic setting. The battery saver feature for WhatsApp is said to debut only for devices running Android 9 Pie or lower.

According to the report, WhatsApp will not support the ‘Set by Battery Saver’ feature on Android 10-running smartphones. These smartphones will only have the ‘System Default’ option. It is also not known if this feature will arrive on iOS. Much like Android 10, the iOS 13 also natively supports dark mode. The feature has been spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.19.353 but it is not available to users.

WhatsApp is also said to be working on variations of dark mode for its iOS app. Dark mode on iOS will have different shades of black, depending on the accessibility settings of the iPhone. It is not clear whether dark mode will only work on iOS 13 or lower versions.

Dark mode on WhatsApp is one of the anticipated features that has been under development for quite some time now. There is no information on when the Facebook-owned app is planning to roll out the feature. Every other app, including Instagram and Messenger from Facebook’s family, already feature dark mode on both iOS and Android.