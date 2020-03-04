WhatsApp dark mode now available for all iPhone and Android users: Here’s everything you need to know

Dark mode for WhatsApp is now available for all iPhone and Android users around the world.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is ‘finally’ ready to ship what it says has been the most requested feature from users globally, dark mode. Starting today, dark mode for WhatsApp is now available for all iPhone and Android users around the world – it should reach your phone in the coming days in a new WhatsApp update.

As the name suggests, dark mode for WhatsApp will bring a dark theme to the instant messaging app on both iPhone and Android devices. The feature has been a long time coming. WhatsApp has been beta testing it for a while now, but there’s a reason why it took longer to arrive – both Facebook and Instagram (also owned by Facebook) already support dark mode.

In a blog post, WhatsApp said it focused on two key areas while designing their dark mode. While the general tone was reducing eye fatigue, as is usually the whole point of dark mode, WhatsApp also had to take measures to ensure users continued WhatsApp-ing – even late at night – and that they could do it effortlessly.

In order to achieve this, WhatsApp has made sure that its dark mode falls in line with system-wide settings on iPhone and Android devices when it comes to choosing colours. This is why dark mode on WhatsApp would be closer to system-wide dark mode on iPhone and Android devices rather than offering the same experience across the two operating systems. In simpler terms, while dark mode on iPhone would be what may be called ‘truly’ black, on Android devices, you would get it a smidge less dark (sort of gray) in comparison. Elsewhere, WhatsApp is using new design elements to make your texts stand out.

How to enable dark mode for WhatsApp on iPhone and Android devices:

Although the feature is available today, dark mode for WhatsApp will gradually be rolled out to all iPhones and Android devices in the coming days. It should reach your phones through a new software update.

Android 10 and iOS 13 users having dark mode enabled by default on their phones need not sift through any settings to get it. WhatsApp will automatically switch to dark mode in that case. If however you’re using Android 9 and below, you will need to go into the WhatsApp settings to manually enable ‘dark’ theme from your chat settings.

Interestingly, dark mode for WhatsApp is not available for iPhones on iOS 12 and earlier which means you will need to update your devices to iOS 13 first before getting access to it.