WhatsApp dark mode: More leaked screenshots show different shades of black

WhatsApp is making new changes to the dark mode

WhatsApp may be working on three different versions of dark mode for its iOS app. The Facebook-owned chat app could offer a slightly grey mode a lights-out mode, and a third mode that is still to be unearthed, as per a new report. WhatsApp dark mode is one of the highly anticipated features, which manages to crop up in leaked screenshots, giving us a glimpse of what it is going to look like as and when it finally rolls out. For now, it is not clear when that will happen.

WABetaInfo has shared screenshots of the first two variations in the dark mode. The first one sports a washed-out black tone that resembles grey more than the black colour while the second one is infinitely black. Various elements inside the app, such as emoji background, tables, and cell background, have been designed in accordance with the dark mode variation. There is also a third variant to WhatsApp’s dark mode for iOS, but it has not been implemented yet, as per the report.

WhatsApp Dark Mode Variations. (Source: WABetaInfo)

Moreover, the report suggests that WhatsApp will not likely offer the choice of dark mode to users. Rather, the app will automatically choose the most-optimised version of dark mode as per iPhone’s ‘accessibility settings.’ It is also not clear whether dark mode in WhatsApp will respect the device’s automatic theme. In any case, the clear details will be out in the coming days.

Also on the iOS platform has arrived a new feature that plays a Picture-in-Picture video for Netflix trailers. According to WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp for iOS versions now come with the ability to play trailers from Netflix directly within the app. This is one of the services that WhatsApp had earlier hinted as eligible for in-app playability. Netflix trailers shared with WhatsApp chats bear a thumbnail and can be played as PiP on iOS platform. However, the feature may not have reached all iOS users at once and could be rolling out incrementally.