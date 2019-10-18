WhatsApp Dark Mode: Here’s what stickers, emojis will look like in dark theme

One of the much-awaited features on WhatsApp is dark mode. Facebook has been relentlessly working on dark mode for each of its apps, Instagram being the latest one. The chat app has frequently been in the rumour mill for the imminent dark mode and this time is no different. A fresh leak shows what the dark mode is going to look like across different functionalities within the app. WhatsApp is evidently implementing the dark theme across its features by introducing subtle changes that are centred around blue night colours, as spotted in previous beta builds of the Android app.

ALSO READ | Netflix says India-specific mobile-only plan sees better uptake, retention than initial estimates

WABetaInfo has shared some screenshots of the dark mode in the Android app, bearing the version number 2.19.294, that was recently submitted to the Google Play beta programme. The Dark Theme, as it has been mentioned in the app, is not available to users, owing to the testing phase it is underway. It has been discovered in the latest build that WhatsApp is continuing with blue night colours to develop the Dark Theme and that it will respect the system’s theme. This essentially means that if the device theme is set to dark, WhatsApp will enable Dark Theme automatically, or if the device is set to change themes according to sunset time, WhatsApp will turn dark as and when the device dark theme kicks in.

Source: WABetaInfo

The latest version shows an “improved” layout for stickers and emojis as a part of the Dark Theme. The category icons for emoji palettes have been darkened to respect the theme, along with similar changes in the sticker selector. WhatsApp was said to be working on Dark Bubbles for the Dark Theme in the previous beta versions, as noted by the watchdog. In any case, WhatsApp is perhaps tweaking the Dark Theme to intricate levels before it starts rolling it out for users, first beta and then the stable.