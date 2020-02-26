WhatsApp dark mode for web, desktop platform spotted! Here’s how you can enable feature

Rumoured to be under test in the beta stage, WhatsApp Web dark mode for Web Browser and Desktop is expected to be rolled out as a stable update soon.

WhatsApp, WhatsApp dark mode, WhatsApp dark mode for web, WhatsApp dark mode for desktop, Enable WhatsApp dark mode, WhatsApp dark mode download, WhatsApp dark mode Android, WhatsApp dark mode iOS, WhatsApp dark mode beta, WhatsApp dark mode stable update, WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp updates,WhatsApp features, Facebook, WhatsApp Desktop, WhatsApp dark mode Browser, WhatsApp Web, Google Chrome, Mozilla firefox, Whatsapp Opera, Windows, Mac desktop, Stylus extension Whatsapp plugin install, WhatsApp dark mode stable version, WhatsApp dark mode Android, Whatsapp iOS smartphoneThe Facebook-owned company is still debugging the feature to ensure a smooth roll out to WhatsApp Web and Desktop users soon.

WhatsApp dark mode for WhatsApp Web and Desktop platform: The highly-anticipated WhatsApp dark mode for Android and iOS operating system has been in pipeline for long. Rumoured to be under test in the beta stage, it is expected to be rolled out in the form of a stable update soon. And if dark mode is your customisation of choice, then the reported WhatsApp Web and Desktop dark modes are something that could help you turn the highly popular messaging application in an even snazzier avatar on your web browser and desktop.

As per a report in WABetaInfo, a blog that keeps a track of latest WhatsApp updates and features, the Facebook-owned company is still debugging the feature to ensure a smooth rollout, and the under-development update can be expected to be rolled out to WhatsApp Web and Desktop users soon.

Screenshots of the WhatsApp Web and Desktop beta version posted on the blog show uneven white smudges around smileys and emojis on the message tab, leading to speculations that features are still being fine-tuned and rough edges are being smoothened out for seamless user experience.

How to enable WhatsApp Web dark mode on Web Browser or Desktop:
Open WhatsApp Web on your Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Opera web browser on your Windows or Mac desktop.
Install Stylus extension from the tools section in the settings tab.
Let the plugin install and run.
Refresh your browser to experience dark mode.

However, one must keep in mind that this feature has not been officially released by WhatsApp as a stable update, so all features may not work properly for all users. For a stable update, users must wait for the release of a stable WhatsApp dark mode version.

How to enable WhatsApp Web dark mode on your Android or iOS smartphone:
Download 2.20.13 Android beta or 2.20.30.25 iOS beta version of WhatsApp.
Open WhatsApp.
Go to ‘Settings’.
Select the ‘Chat’ option.
Go to ‘Display’ tab on the settings panel.
Go down to the ‘Themes’ section, where you will see ‘Dark, Light and Battery Saver’ options.
Select the ‘Dark’ option.

A word of caution though. This is a beta version of WhatsApp which may be unstable for some users, hence some phones may face incompatibility issues, and some features may not function properly for some users.

