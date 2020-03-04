WhatsApp dark mode FAQ: What is it, how you can get it and all your questions answered 

WhatsApp dark mode will theoretically be available for all iPhones and Android devices.

WhatsApp dark mode is officially a go on all iPhones and Android devices. Facebook-owned WhatsApp has been beta testing it for a while now even as both Facebook and Instagram (also a Facebook-owned company) already support dark mode officially.

WhatsApp says it needed more time to design dark mode with two very specific goals in mind. The goals being (a) reduce eye fatigue and (b) enhance user engagement.

In simpler terms, even though dark mode is a ‘digital well being/detox’ feature, WhatsApp doesn’t necessarily want users to stop WhatsApp-ing and take a detour. Although, with the new feature, it does offer a work-around that would help millions of WhatsApp users around the world to seemingly have a more ‘pleasurable’ experience while chatting, especially at night.

What is WhatsApp dark mode?

Dark mode, as the name suggests, will bring a dark theme to the popular instant messaging app on all iPhones (conditions apply) and Android devices. Both Google and Apple offer system-wide dark mode in their latest software iterations, namely Android 10 and iOS 13. Still, third-party app developers need their apps to support dark mode separately.

What are the all devices that will support WhatsApp dark mode?

When will your device get WhatsApp dark mode?

WhatsApp dark mode is officially out of beta today and should reach your iPhone and/or Android device in the coming days. The feature will be part of a new WhatsApp update so make sure you’re app is updated to the latest version from either the Google Play Store or Apple Store.

How to enable WhatsApp dark mode?

Android 10 and iOS 13 users need not do anything in order to enable dark mode on WhatsApp if they’re already using system-wide dark mode. WhatApp will automatically switch to dark theme in that case.

Android 9 (and below) users will need to manually enable dark mode on WhatsApp by heading over to chat settings.

FYI: WhatsApp dark mode is only available for iOS 13 (and later) for iPhones.