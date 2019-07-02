WhatsApp could soon let you hide Status of contacts you don’t want

WhatsApp keeps adding and removing features in the beta version before they make it to the stable version. These features are experimental and are aimed at receiving the feedback of users for their productivity. The Facebook-owned chat app is now testing a new feature for its Status that would allow users to hide the muted Status from the list.

Spotted by WABetaInfo in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.19.183, the Statuses that have been muted by the user can be hidden so that they will not appear in the list. A ‘Hide’ button will be available alongside the Muted updates header, that will minimise the all the Statuses that were previously muted. Once hidden, the toggle will change to ‘Show’ so as to reveal the Status updates again.

The report mentions that the ‘Hide’ button is not visible yet in the said version. This means that even the beta testers will not be able to use the feature. It is not clear when the feature will be rolled out in the beta programme before it is finalised for the stable channel. However, going by WhatsApp’s history of releasing updates, the feature is likely to stay and arrive in one of the next few beta updates.

Source: WABetaInfo

Separately, WhatsApp began implementing the parent company Facebook’s vision of unifying all the apps. In a statement to The Verge, WhatsApp confirmed it is testing a Share option for Status, which allows the users to cross-post the Status on other platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, Gmail, and Google Photos. The Share button is currently visible to select users in select markets but it is expected to make a global appearance soon.

The unification of the three apps – WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook marquee app – is possibly a precursor to advertisements that are set to arrive on the chat app as early as 2020. Last year, WhatsApp officials gave a confirmation that the advertisements are coming to the platforms and Status will be where they will be implemented. The monetisation of the platform comes as an anti to end-to-end encryption, analysts believe, but it will open bigger revenue streams as the company hopes to leverage the user base WhatsApp as an instant messaging service has globally.