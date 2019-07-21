WhatsApp could soon allow users to preview voice messages on iPhones

This will allow iPhone users to access the voice message straight from the notifications panel on their phones. (Image source: Reuters)

WhatsApp users on iOS may soon get a new feature which will let them preview voice messages. The preview feature is said to be under development. However, there has been no official release so far.

As reported by WABetaInfo, iPhone users will get push notification for voice messages after the feature is rolled out. This will allow iPhone users to access the voice message straight from the notifications panel on their phones. Currently, both on iPhones and Android devices, one needs to open the app and go to the chat to hear voice messages.

The Facebook-owned company has yet to clarify whether this feature will be available for iPhone users and if yes, then when. WABetaInfo has said that the preview voice message feature may be part of a larger update for iOS 13 that will be made available in the coming months. Besides the voice recording preview, Apple smartphone users could also receive dark mode on iOS 13. Rumours were doing the rounds last year that this feature would be available soon.

Moreover, it is being reported that WhatsApp is developing a quick media-edit shortcut for both Android and Apple. Aptly described, this feature will let users quickly edit photos sent on the chat. Images sent on WhatsApp will feature an ‘edit’ tool in the menu on Apple while for Android users, the edit feature will be available on the shortcuts menu.

It must be noted that Quick media edit like voice recording preview is yet not available for beta users on the instant messaging app. Although, it is being said that the Mark Zuckerberg-led company is testing these features on beta, it is yet to be released for public beta users.

This year, WhatsApp is all set to roll out 3D Touch to check status, WhatsApp fingerprint authentication, Consecutive voice messages and new way of ranking of contacts. The instant messaging platform since its inception has evolved into one of the most popular apps for texts and has introduced an array of new features.