WhatsApp could get ads, but it wouldn’t be anytime soon

Whatsapp: A new development indicates towards the possibility of ads on the instant messaging app WhatsApp, according to reports. The development falls hot on the heels of a report which claimed that Facebook, the parent company of WhatsApp, decided not to include ads on the messaging app. The social media giant had earlier in 2018 said that it would leverage the feature of stories on the instant messaging app to provide ads to the users, much like is done on Facebook and Instagram.

A report by the The Information, Facebook has not decided to do away with the advertisements on WhatsApp, but is has suspended the move to avoid regulators.

The report further said that the social media giant would use phone numbers and match the WhatsApp and Facebook accounts to provide users with targeted ads. The report further stated that the model would be implemented post the unification of Facebook Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.

In January 2019, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had said that the unification of messaging platforms across the three platforms would not become official till 2020, which means that ads on WhatsApp would still take some time, the reports added.

However, the plan to introduce ads on WhatsApp users based on their Facebook accounts might lead to issues for the social media giant which is already being scrutinized for antitrust issues.

It could also lead to WhatsApp mass deleting the Facebook accounts which do not wish to allow the joining of the social media profiles due to messaging accounts.

The report said that it is not clear if Facebook is planning to sell ads directly on the instant messaging platform.

Engadget report quoted a Facebook spokesperson as saying that advertisements in WhatsApp statuses is a long-term opportunity for the instant messaging app. Thus, it would be enough to assume that even though it may not be soon, but WhatsApp would use status to deliver ads.