WhatsApp could bring new photo-editing options to improve chat experience

WhatsApp is said to be working on a new feature that will quicken up the process of editing images in chats. Called the ‘Quick Edit Media Shortcut’, the feature will let the user edit the images sent or received in chats without having to switch to any other app. It is not available for now, even to the beta testers, but both Android and iOS platforms are likely to get it, a report by WABetaInfo said.

Essentially, the main purpose of the Quick Edit Media Shortcut is to speed up forwarding media especially when the user wants to make edits beforehand. WhatsApp does not have native support for editing images and the users have to rely on either the phone’s gallery app or a third-party photo editor to make changes. Quick Edit Media Shortcut will sit on top of the three-dot menu options available for an image is opened in a chat.

Source: WABetaInfo

Tapping on the Edit option, as it can be seen in the screenshots shared in the report, will open quick options to doodle on an image. The interface of the editor is similar to what you get when editing an image for WhatsApp Status. This interface also shows up when you are sharing an image to a chat from an external source, such as your phone’s gallery.

The report said that any improvements to the existing photo editing tools are unlikely. The Quick Edit Media Shortcut is also unlikely to replace the old counterpart, which is essentially the one we mentioned above. The timeline of the rollout of this feature is unclear as of now. For this new photo-editing feature to be available on the stable channel, it first has to undergo beta testing on both Android and iOS.