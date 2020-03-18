WhatsApp Coronavirus Information Hub launched to help ‘debunk’ COVID-19 fake news

The webpage will be available in a slew of languages including popular Indic languages such as Hindi, Marathi, and Gujarati. (Photo credit: Reuters)

Facebook-owned WhatsApp announced on Wednesday that it was partnering with the World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to launch WhatsApp Coronavirus Information Hub, a webpage dedicated to highlight how the instant messaging app could be used more responsibly in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. The Coronavirus Information Hub has been designed for health workers, educators, community leaders, non-profit organisations, local governments, and local businesses that use WhatsApp to effectively tackle the growing menace of fake news or misinformation circulating on the platform while staying connected.

WhatsApp has also committed $1 million to Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) to help curb fake news relating to the pandemic on the instant messaging platform.

“We know that our users are reaching out on WhatsApp more than ever at this time of crisis, whether it’s to friends and loved ones, doctors to patients, or teachers to students. We wanted to provide a simple resource that can help connect people at this time. We are also pleased to be able to partner with the Poynter Institute to help grow the amount of fact-checking organizations on WhatsApp and to support their life saving work to debunk rumours,” Will Cathcart, Head of WhatsApp said in a statement.

In the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, WhatsApp has urged users to maintain what’s being referred to as ‘social distancing’ and use the instant messaging platform ‘responsibly’ for group chats as well as voice and video calls to stay connected. The Coronavirus Information Hub seems to be a dedicated page on the internet to practice due caution, not only in terms of spreading the virus by phsyical means, but also in the form of fake news or misinformation. “Think about the messages that you receive, because not everything you are sent about coronavirus may be accurate. Verify the facts with other trusted official sources or fact checkers. If you aren’t sure something’s true, don’t forward it,” the webpage notes.

The webpage will be available in a slew of languages including popular Indic languages such as Hindi, Marathi, and Gujarati.