WhatsApp confirmed to get disappearing mode, multi-device support, among other features soon

Once Disappearing Mode is rolled out, it will enable the feature completely across chats and groups in the app.

Messaging app WhatsApp has confirmed that it will roll out many new features for the platform. For months, the multi-device support and disappearing mode have been teased and now, the development has been confirmed by the Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart. The information was confirmed via a unique chat with the WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo. Among several features, View Once feature as well as opening of iOS beta sign-ups are also expected.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the tracker received an invitation into a unique group chat that allowed conversation with Cathcart and Zuckerberg. During the conversation, the duo confirmed the development and highlighted that the Disappearing Mode feature will be rolled out soon.

Whenever this happens, the feature will by default turn on disappearing messages. The change coming for all future chats is expected to make the experience with the app more ephemeral. As of now, users have the option to turn on Disappearing Messages in groups as well as in chats individually. However, once Disappearing Mode is rolled out, it will enable the feature completely across chats and groups in the app.

Apart from this, the ‘View Once’ feature will also be enabled that will allow users to send content and that content will disappear after the receiver sees it. This is more a Snapchat-like feature where the recipient will be able to only open photos and videos once before they are deleted from the chat.

Additionally, Zuckerberg and Cathcart shed light on the multi-device support feature. For this, in the next one-two months, the company will roll out public beta for testing. Zuckerberg said that the company has been working on this feature for a long time but it took a while for them to develop due to several challenges. However, the issues are now being resolved and users will soon be able to have their WhatsApp accounts on multiple devices. This will allow users to use WhatsApp without logging out from any of the devices.

Cathcart noted that multi-device support will enable WhatsApp to work on iPad. The company is also considering opening beta sign-ups for iOS users.