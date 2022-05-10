WhatsApp companion mode in the works: Here’s what it is all about

As WhatsApp expands in multi-device support feature adding up to four devices that can be connected to the primary device and be used to access the primary account without remaining connected to the primary device, the Meta-backed company is now testing the functionality of the multi-device feature with a new Companion mode. As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has been testing the new mode for Apple iOS and Android smartphones for quite some time. Here’s what it is and how it works.

This feature was reportedly spotted by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo on the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.10.13 update.

What is WhatsApp’s Companion mode?

Users will be able to link their primary smartphone with a WhatsApp account on another smartphone. But on using this companion mode, users will be logged out from the WhatsApp account on their primary device.

Moreover, all local data and media files in the app without a backup will be erased while switching to another smartphone. But the switch will not have any impact on WhatsApp data stored on Google Drive or iCloud.

Not many details like how the feature is different from registering the app on another smartphone are available about the feature. The feature may also help users to migrate from Android to iOS smartphones.

How to use WhatsApp’s companion mode

Reports by WABetaInfo suggest users will be able to see a new “Register Device as Companion” section, under the multi-device feature.

Another report suggests, that linking the secondary phone will be like linking other smart devices to the primary device, by scanning the QR code.

There can be further developments or changes in the multi-phone support feature prior to its release.