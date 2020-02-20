WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton helps Signal App to take on WhatsApp

Brian Acton is the main force multiplier for Signal and has ambitious plans for the app’s future.

Thanks to concerted efforts from the WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton, messaging app Signal which runs on the core idea of users’ privacy has announced to set off on a plan to go mainstream. The steps are seen as a move to fight Facebook-owned WhatsApp head-on. Acton had helped Signal with the funding of $50 million. Making Signal app convenient to use for general public users have always been in the head of Signal founder Moxie Marlinspike. Signal has garnered attention from cybersecurity experts and activists who always have shown scepticism on the working of WhatsApp. Signal was in the reckoning when the news of WhatsApp hack of several activists and political leaders broke out. A significant number of hacks in the account of famous personalities have also added to the misery of WhatsApp and subsequently raised the expectations and enthusiasm for the Signal app.

End-to-end encryption is rudimentary for Signal which doesn’t store critical information on its servers. Its servers don’t save metadata containing details such as the details of sender/receiver of the message and the type of messages communicated via the platform.

At the time of Launch, Signal had only elementary features such as calls and messaging and hence couldn’t quite attract all other social media users who are on a lookout for interesting features every time a new app hits the app store. However, the Signal Foundation, a nonprofit organisation that now owns the Signal app has revamped the strategy to bring catchy features such as group messaging, stickers, and cloud services for storage. The cloud services offered by the Signal app will not be accessible for Signal serves and hence will give full protection to the users over their data storage.

Brian Acton is the main force multiplier for Signal and has ambitious plans for the app’s future. He is optimistic of the prospect Signal offers as an alternative to the WhatsApp or Telegram app. Acton has his eyes on 1 billion downloads over the course of the next five years. Till now, the app has achieved 10 million downloads on Google Play store.