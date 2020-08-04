Whatsapp chats on Android will soon get 138 new emojis; here are the details

The development comes days after the company launched the animated stickers for both its iPhone as well as Android mobile phone customers.

Whatsapp conversations may soon benefit from 138 new emojis making them fun and more engaging. WhatsApp is currently testing the new emojis and might roll them for its users soon. The new emojis will be incorporated in the Whatsapp version 2.20.197.6 beta for the Android mobile phone users. The development comes days after the company launched the animated stickers for both its iPhone as well as Android mobile phone customers.

The recent developments by the market leader comes in the wake of tough competition from its rivals and the company does not want to leave any stone unturned to retain its position. Emojis are widely used by the customers on their chat applications to express their feelings, share emotions, and crack laughter. In some cases, they are also used by users to get out of odd situations where they have nothing better to write.

At first glance, most users would not be able to distinguish the previous set of emojis from the latest addition. However, obsessive social media and tech savvy users who habitually use the emojis will definitely notice the new emojis. The new emojis will include new clothes, varied shades of colours and different skin tones.

In an environment of intense competition from other chat applications like Telegram, the company is regularly seen testing new features in accordance with the preferences and needs of its customers. Some days ago, the company was toying with the option of “Mute Always” for those users who permanently want to turn off the notifications from some whatsapp groups who they are a part of. The long list of animated stickers launched by the company some days ago included Playful Piyomaru, Rico’s Sweet Life, Moody Foodies, Bright Days,and Chummy Chum Chums. The feature was launched by the company for both its Android as well as its Android mobile phone users. The new features which are being tested by the company are also expected to be launched for all its users soon.