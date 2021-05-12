WhatsApp chats may soon get encrypted backup feature making them truly ‘private’

The development was seen in 2.21.10.2 Android version of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is expected to bring the end-to-end encrypted backups option soon. Whenever this option is rolled out, it will safeguard the access to private chats, even from the company. This means no one will be able to access it if a user has selected this option. Many people have been concerned about chat backups with third-party apps. It is to note that till now, all chats on WhatsApp were being backed up with Google Drive.

The development has been spotted by WABetaInfo where the WhatsApp feature tracker noticed possible additions to the app. “Encrypt your Backup” option was found in the chat backup section. This development was seen in 2.21.10.2 Android version of WhatsApp. According to the report, in order to enable the encryption feature for chat backups, users will have to set a password.

Whenever any user will restore WhatsApp on any device, they will be asked to type the registered passcode. Only with the passcode, one will be able to decrypt it. Anyone with unauthorised access to this will not be able to see the content due to the end-to-end encryption protection.

Upon enabling the feature to encrypt chat backups, the app will give an option to users of either changing the password or disabling the encryption. To be sure, if the feature is enabled by users and they have lost the password, the company will not be able to restore any encrypted end-to-end backup. The report noted that since the password is private, it will not be shared with parent-company Facebook or WhatsApp.

Going forward, it is likely that WhatsApp may create a recovery key that will allow users to restore the backup if their password is lost.

Meanwhile, the encryption feature for backups is currently being developed and the roll out will be done once the company is sure of the development. WhatsApp is also working on prevention of any bugs during the release.