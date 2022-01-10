WhatsApp chat list looks all set to get big redesign, advanced search filters also tipped

The Broadcast list will now move to the contact list page which will be available when the user clicks on the new chat button.

WhatsApp is planning to revamp its contact list design and reports suggest the Broadcast list and New Group lists will be removed from the chat list. This update should hopefully improve the design of the Meta-owned instant messaging app.

According to WhatsApp tracker, WABetainfo, the Broadcast list will now move to the contact list page which will be available when the user clicks on the new chat button.

In the future update, the Broadcast list and New Group list is moved to the contact page, with the broadcast list on the top left corner. However, since the user interface is in the development stage, the Meta-backed company may end up changing its plan of modifying the page.

Apart from chat design, WhatsApp is also working on introducing advanced search filters in the chat box in both iOS and Android devices but only for WhatsApp for Business users. The feature is said to allow users to search precisely in the chatbox to be used to filter the chats and messages. There will be three options: contacts, non-contacts and unread when this update is enabled and will be introduced for both iOS and Android, the report by the WhatsApp tracker site said.

WhatsApp has made no announcement regarding these upcoming features.