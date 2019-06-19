WhatsApp changes the way you watch videos on app with new PiP mode

WhatsApp has updated how you play videos through the app. Previously, the Facebook-owned chat app enabled Picture-in-Picture mode for videos that played natively inside the app. It is now enhancing the feature to match the current standards that let users play videos even after they have left the app.

According to WhatsApp watcher WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is upgrading the PiP mode on its Android app to include video playback when the app is minimised. The WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.19.177 brings the functionality on board – users on the stable channel need to wait for some time. The natively-shared videos, as well as those generated from other platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook, now support the full-scale PiP mode.

The said feature has ubiquitously been implemented by major video platforms to allow playback even after you minimise the app and jump to the home screen on your Android phone. However, WhatsApp only allowed the PiP mode to work inside the app. This meant that you could continue chatting with the contact while watching the video shared within the same chat. With the updated PiP mode, the app can be minimised and the video will continue playing in a separate, small window. You can also browse other chats and share messages while the video is being played on top of the app.

Videos played via WhatsApp have playback controls, such as the play/pause button, in addition to the exit button. However, the window is not resizeable, which means you will have to settle for the tiny size that WhatsApp has chosen according to the phone’s display. WhatsApp needs to be given necessary PiP permissions in order to make the feature work seamlessly on Android. It should also be noted that PiP mode is supported on phones running Android 8 Oreo and higher. WhatsApp will also mention the name of the recipient so that you know the chat you’re watching the video from.