  • MORE MARKET STATS

WhatsApp, Centre get SC notice on plea alleging lower privacy standards for Indian users

By: |
Updated: Feb 15, 2021 2:37 PM

Notably, WhatsApp in January brought in a new privacy policy, which would lead to more information being shared by the messaging platform with its parent company Facebook.

whatsapp privacy policyThe fresh plea was an interim application filed in a pending petition of 2017. (Image: Reuters)

WhatsApp privacy policy update: In another development regarding WhatsApp and its privacy policy in India, a fresh plea has been filed in the Supreme Court regarding differential treatments of privacy by WhatsApp for the Indian and European users. Now, the apex court has sent a notice to the Government of India and to the instant messaging platform, seeking their reply in this matter within four weeks. While seeking the reply, the Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said that people in India are gravely apprehensive about losing their privacy and it is their duty to protect the citizens, adding that people value their privacy more than the value of the company.

Notably, WhatsApp in January brought in a new privacy policy, which would lead to more information being shared by the messaging platform with its parent company Facebook. This policy was brought in worldwide, except for users in Europe. While several updates have been brought by the company in the past, this one created an uproar because WhatsApp did not give the users the option to disagree with these terms of service, meaning that any user who wanted to continue using WhatsApp would be required to agree to the new policy. Despite several attempts by WhatsApp to clarify that the updated policy refers solely to business accounts, users worldwide are switching platforms in large numbers due to the increased caution regarding privacy violation which has been building up rapidly over the years.

Related News

The fresh plea was an interim application filed in a pending petition of 2017. Over the years, especially after the Cambridge Analytica scandal in which Facebook was probed, users have been highly apprehensive regarding the use of their data without their knowledge and the lack of choice they have in this matter. This is also the reason why over 100 Chinese apps were banned in India last year.

Now, when the new privacy policy was introduced by WhatsApp, users in India were even more outraged because of the exemption granted to users in the European region and not to the users in India, even as Indian users form one of the largest user bases of the Facebook-owned platform.

WhatsApp, in an attempt to justify this differential treatment, told the Supreme Court that Europe had special privacy laws which it needed to follow, and if India had a similar statute, it would follow those rules as well.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

FacebookSupreme CourtWhatsapp
  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. WhatsApp Centre get SC notice on plea alleging lower privacy standards for Indian users
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Eavesdropper- Locking a problem: Digilocker can stem KYC leaks
2Spelling out a new world
3Crypto calls: How HR managers can use bitcoins & blockchain