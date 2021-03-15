WhatsApp calling step by step guide: How to make voice and video calls on PC and Mac

Users will have to download WhatsApp on their desktop.

Gone are the days where you had to return people’s WhatsApp calls after some time of receiving them just because you were using WhatsApp web. The app now allows users to make or receive calls via desktop calling for Mac and PC, which means no more rushing to take the call from phones. To be sure, the calls via desktop will also be end-to-end encrypted just like it is on mobile devices. For long the feature was teased and now has become a reality.

Here is a step by step guide to WhatsApp calling on PC and Mac:

Downloading WhatsApp for desktop

Users will have to download WhatsApp on their desktop. In order to download the app, users can visit www.whatsapp.com/download. The option to download for Mac or Windows PC will appear and users can accordingly download the app. After downloading, the app can be installed on desktop and opened.

WhatsApp for desktop availability

The calling feature on WhatsApp for desktop is supported on Windows 10 64-bit version 1903 (or above) for Windows PC and macOS 10.13 (or latest) for Apple users.

WhatsApp calling requirements for PC and Mac

There are some requirements that need to be followed in order to make WhatsApp calls on desktop. To be sure, only those can make a call, who are already WhatsApp users on mobile. Apart from this, people will need to have an active internet connection on computer as well as phone. The app will be using the computer’s microphone as well as webcam depending whether users want to make a video or a voice call. Users also need to make sure to have an audio output device along with a microphone connected to Mac/ PC.

How to make WhatsApp calls on desktop

The process is much similar to the calls made using phones. Users will have to open an individual chat whom they like to call. There, the voice and video call icons will appear. The next step is to simply click on the icons to make a call. So far, the company has only enabled one-to-one voice or video calls for desktop. Therefore, group calls cannot be made via desktop.