WhatsApp Business is bringing QR codes, stickers, catalogue sharing and more for its 15 million Indian users

Currently there are more than 50 million users who are using WhatsApp Business app and among these, 15 million people belong to India.

WhatsApp Business will now get three new features- starting chats with QR code, stickers that businesses can use and links to product catalogues. The idea is to make the use of WhatsApp business easy for users. Usually WhatsApp Business is used by those who have to manage their presence on the application. The company in a recent press note has said that businesses will resume their work online across countries and expand online. Therefore, WhatsApp is rolling out features that will help users in a simpler manner. With new features, WhatsApp Business users can easily contact their customers, let them know about their business and answer them.

According to the company, people using WhatsApp Business will still have to add customers as their contact in order to chat with them but with the introduction of QR code, the process will be easier. Customers will be able to scan the QR code of the business which can be present in receipt, storefront, product packaging or they can directly add the representative. All that needs to be done is visiting Business tools and then selecting shortlink and viewing QR codes.

Further, the business users will be able to show customers the products that they are offering via catalogue feature. The new update will enable sharing individual products as well catalogues on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. The company said that one needs to simply copy the link and share however they want.

Apart from these, among many new stickers, WhatsApp added a new business sticker pack that has more than 20 new animated designs that is expected to make the conversation better and businesses to stay connected.The pack includes stickers that says ‘out of stock’, ‘closing soon’, ‘sale’, ‘address please’, ‘back in stock’, free delivery’, and ‘closed’ among others.