WhatsApp Business for iOS in the works, says report

After piloting the business offshoot with WhatsApp Business app for Android, the Facebook-owned company is now reportedly working on its iOS counterpart. The WhatsApp Business app was launched officially in January in many countries, including India. While the app has natively been available only on the Android platform, WhatsApp could now be bringing it to iOS as well.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp watcher, WhatsApp Business app for iOS is in the development currently. The report further adds that the work on the WhatsApp Business app for iOS is still in an initial phase and it might take a long time for it to finally release. The WhatsApp news observer has also obtained some screenshots of the iOS app that reveal a new feature called Greeting Message.

The Greeting Message feature will automatically send a message to the new customers, or to the old ones after 14 days of no activity since the first greeting message. Apart from this, the screenshots do not show any other business app-centric features such as Quick Reply, Labels etc, probably because the company is still working on them. The app will be released only after all the necessary features are added to the WhatsApp Business app for iOS.

Recently, WhatsApp made several changes to its Android app, especially for the chat groups. WhatsApp introduced new admin controls in the group chats for the beta version. The chat group admins can now edit the group description, in addition to gain the ability to allow or disallow other group members from changing the group info. WhatsApp has also registered a new domain – https://wa.me/ – followed by a valid WhatsApp number to directly send a message to that number without having to open the app separately.