WhatsApp Business crosses 5 million-users mark

By: | Published: January 24, 2019 10:01 PM

India is home to over 200 million WhatsApp users.

WhatsApp Business, WhatsApp Business app, whatsapp, WhatsApp customers, whatsapp usersUsing the business app, SMEs can help customers with useful information such as business description, e-mail, store addresses and website. (Reuters)

WhatsApp Thursday said over five million enterprises globally are using its ‘Business’ app to connect with their customers within a year of launch. “In January of last year, we launched the WhatsApp Business app, and now there are more than five million businesses using it to support customers, grow their businesses and serve their communities all over the world,” WhatsApp said in a blogpost.

Also read| Vivo announces Apex 2019 with 12GB RAM, bezel-less display and without charging port, speaker, or selfie camera

It cited the example of Bengaluru-based eyewear brand Glassic which has seen 30 per cent of its new sales being generated through WhatsApp Business. India is home to over 200 million WhatsApp users. It has about 1.5 billion users globally. Using the business app, SMEs can help customers with useful information such as business description, e-mail, store addresses and website.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. WhatsApp Business crosses 5 million-users mark
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition