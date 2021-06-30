WhatsApp Business accounts will no longer have ‘this’ feature; check details

The change was spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.13.17 version.

WhatsApp keeps testing new features on the platform frequently, however, this time the Facebook-owned messaging platform is testing the removal of a feature- online status. For long, the company has been allowing users to check each other’s online status- this means whether they are online or offline or what was their last seen. The company had also given users an option to hide the feature if they want. In case of business accounts, the message platform is trying to completely do away with the feature.

This was noted in the latest Android beta version by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo. This implies that users when contacting a user on WhatsApp business account, will not be able to check their online status. They will not be able to know when the user was online last. Now, only ‘Business account’ will be seen instead of ‘last seen’. The change was spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.13.17 version.

According to the report, the feature was initially considered as a bug, however, it was later confirmed as a new development. It is to note that the feature has been removed for mobile app users but last seen can be checked when used from WhatsApp web or WhatsApp for iOS, as the changes are only being tested for Android as of now. After testing, the changes are expected to be rolled out for Android users soon.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has confirmed the introduction of disappearing mode, multi-device support and other features soon. The company is also testing the view once feature among beta users. The details on these features were confirmed by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart earlier this month. While the disappearing messages feature is on the anvil, WhatsApp will start testing the multi-device support feature in the next two-three months with the launch of public beta.