WhatsApp brings major update to app: Here’s how it will affect you

WhatsApp has reportedly changed this big feature (Source: Reuters)

WhatsApp brought respite to many users when it introduced the ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature late last year. The feature, as the name suggests, allows the sender to delete the sent messages in a chat or chat group so that it would no longer be visible to the recipient(s). The Facebook-owned company is now reportedly making changes to the ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature to curb its misuse.

According to WABetaInfo, the watchdog for WhatsApp-related news and updates, if a recipient does not receive the revoke request for a delete message within a time limit of 13 hours, 18 minutes, and 16 seconds, the message will not be erased for that particular recipient. It has apparently been implemented to stop the users from modifying the feature to delete the messages sent weeks, months, and years ago.

LIMITS UPDATED! WhatsApp has updated the “Recipient limit”.

What does it mean? If you delete a message for everyone, but the recipient won’t receive the revoke request within 13h, 8m, 16s (maybe because the phone was off), the message will **not** be revoked.

..(1/2) — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 11, 2018

..(2/2)

This is a protection against modded users that revoked messages sent weeks, months and years ago. You can still delete a message for everyone within 1h, 8m, 16s as long as the recipient will receive your revoke request within 13h, 8m, 16s. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 11, 2018

While the revoke request time limit has been changed, the time limit to delete a WhatsApp message continues to be the same as before. A user can delete a message within 1 hour, 18 minutes, and 16 seconds from the time of sending it. However, the revoke request has to be delivered to the recipient within the time frame of 13 hours, 18 minutes, and 18 seconds.

However, it is not clear how the time limit for the revoke request will be counted. For instance, a recipient can choose to turn off the data connection after receiving a message or may switch the phone off for more than 14 hours or so. In any case, there is nothing official about it the feature and we will have to wait for an official confirmation from WhatsApp.

WhatsApp recently made headlines for planning to switch to the ad-supported version of its app, which has been available to the users without any ads so far. A report by WSJ, citing some WhatsApp officials, suggests that WhatsApp is looking to introduce advertisements in the Status feature, much like what Facebook has done to the Instagram Stories.