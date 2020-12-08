  • MORE MARKET STATS

WhatsApp bringing new in-app feature to inform users directly about updates and policy changes

By: |
December 8, 2020 2:24 PM

These announcements which were earlier made on WhatApps blog will now directly reach the users on their app as a notification as in in-app banner

whatsApp, WhatsApp new feature, WhatsApp in-app banner for new annoucements, facebook Inc, Whatsapp new policies, WhatsApp new terms of serviceWhatsApp to introduce new terms of service with an update from February 2021. (AP photo)

WhatsApp, one of the most popular cross-platform messaging apps owned by Facebook has introduced a new feature in which the users will be informed about any in-app update directly in the form of notifications. The feature called in-app notification will be used by WhatsApp to make an important announcement about the app directly to the customers.

According to report by WABetaInfo, these announcements which were earlier made on WhatApps blog will now directly reach the users on their app as a notification and on tapping which, they will be directed to a specific website or perform a particular task to read about the update and will appear as an in-app banner. The in-app notification is completely for WhatsApp news and not for advertising purposes. Also, no announcement will be delivered to users on their chat.

Related News

The first announcement that will come through their new feature will be WhatsApp new terms of service and information about its main aim for the updates. WhatsApp is introducing new terms of use in 2021 and every user has to install the updates else access to the app will be restricted or will have to delete their account. The updates that will take over from February 8, 2021 will be about how the app will process user data and businesses on WhatsApp can use Facebook hosted services for storing and managing chats.

The report further said that WhatsApp will make announcements about policy change in coming weeks. Meanwhile, WhatsApp also has introduced custom wallpapers and search options. The existing doodle wallpaper will also be getting new colours.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. WhatsApp bringing new in-app feature to inform users directly about updates and policy changes
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India Mobile Congress: Reliance Jio to launch 5G services in second half of 2021, says Mukesh Ambani
2Amazon adds Prime Video Watch Party feature for India users
3India Mobile Congress: PM Modi to deliver inaugural address at telecom industry event on Tuesday