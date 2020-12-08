WhatsApp bringing new in-app feature to inform users directly about updates and policy changes

WhatsApp to introduce new terms of service with an update from February 2021. (AP photo)

WhatsApp, one of the most popular cross-platform messaging apps owned by Facebook has introduced a new feature in which the users will be informed about any in-app update directly in the form of notifications. The feature called in-app notification will be used by WhatsApp to make an important announcement about the app directly to the customers.

According to report by WABetaInfo, these announcements which were earlier made on WhatApps blog will now directly reach the users on their app as a notification and on tapping which, they will be directed to a specific website or perform a particular task to read about the update and will appear as an in-app banner. The in-app notification is completely for WhatsApp news and not for advertising purposes. Also, no announcement will be delivered to users on their chat.

The first announcement that will come through their new feature will be WhatsApp new terms of service and information about its main aim for the updates. WhatsApp is introducing new terms of use in 2021 and every user has to install the updates else access to the app will be restricted or will have to delete their account. The updates that will take over from February 8, 2021 will be about how the app will process user data and businesses on WhatsApp can use Facebook hosted services for storing and managing chats.

The report further said that WhatsApp will make announcements about policy change in coming weeks. Meanwhile, WhatsApp also has introduced custom wallpapers and search options. The existing doodle wallpaper will also be getting new colours.