WhatsApp big update to help you do rocking business, soon; details here

WhatsApp Business update: Soon businesses would be more streamlined on the online messaging app WhatsApp. The popular app is reportedly in the process to release a big update for its Business application. The new update is expected to bring a feature through which businesses would be able to show to their customers their products in an online catalogue. The catalogue would also open in the normal WhatsApp application.

In a recent tweet by WABetaInfo, some glimpse of the new feature was shared. It showed the expected display of the catalogue. The image along with the tweet showed options like title, description, link and stock keeping of the product.

However, the specific date on which the new update will be launched is not yet known. It is, however, to come soon.

Apart from this feature, a chat filter feature would also be added to the WhatsApp Business app. Under the chat filter feature, messages will be shown filter-wise unread and others. This feature is also expected to be introduced in the standard WhatsApp.

The Business App is available to Android users only. However, the Facebook-owned company is already working to introduce it in the iOS.

In the recent years, WhatsApp has been working hard to add exclusive features on its app. The WhatsApp Business app has been downloaded by more than three million users in less than three months of its launch. This clearly shows the demand and need of businesses to reach out to customers through their mobile phones.

WhatsApp Business is free to download and was built with the small business owners in mind. With the app, businesses can interact with customers easily by using tools to automate, sort, and quickly respond to messages.

WhatsApp is also working on several features for the standard WhatsApp Android application such as group voice and video calling, WhatsApp Stickers etc. It has already rolled out features like WhatsApp payment to enable easy payment between users. WhatsApp has recently added a new feature in the Media Visibility option, that allows to hide shared photos and videos in your Gallery.

Facebook acquired WhatsApp in 2014 for $19 billion in cash and stock.