WhatsApp beta for iPhone gets contact shortcuts, voice over improvements and more

The features have been introduced in WhatsApp v2.20.80.22 beta for iPhone.

WhatsApp has brought an update for beta users on the iPhone with improved features which also include the work-in-progress contacts shortcut feature. Apart from this, other changes that can be expected include some general bug fixes as well as voice over improvements. Infact, the bubble colour in a WhatsApp chat is also being changed to a slightly different shade of green. The changes have been reported by WABetaInfo and gives an insight on the upcoming changes for WhatsApp for iOS users.

According to the report, the features have been introduced in WhatsApp v2.20.80.22 beta for iPhone. The Facebook-owned company has been working on creating a shortcut for contacts for a while now and it is now expected to be available for a large audience. The idea is to create a contact shortcut which users will be able to see in their iOS share sheet after they send a message in a chat. The report said that this may work for all those using iOS 13.6 beta.

With the addition of this feature for iPhone users, they will be able to see a small contact bubble of frequent groups whenever they try to share something via share sheet. The report mentioned spotting this feature first in WhatsApp v2.20.70.19 beta for iPhone last month and only few people could actually see it. It is to note that Android users are using this feature for a long time now.

Further, the WhatsApp update tracker has noted that WhatsApp contacts shortcut icon in the share sheet can also be synced with the latest beta. With the change in profile picture of contacts, that will be updated in the share sheet as well.

Other than these features, WhatsApp v2.20.70.22 beta for iPhone is also bringing improved support for Voice Over, especially when one will archive or unarchive a chat. The green chat bubbles are also likely to get an update with different shades. Some general bug fixes will also be introduced in the latest update.