This WhatsApp feature will make your chats look dark

WhatsApp has been long-rumoured to be working on a native dark mode for its Android and iOS apps. While some early beta builds were spotted with some instances referring to the dark mode feature, it was not activated on them. Now, the first preview of what the dark mode on WhatsApp for Android could look like is out, thanks to WABetaInfo.

According to the WhatsApp watchdog, the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.19.82 has a dark theme, which can apparently be turned on within the app settings. The screenshots obtained show the text in white colour while the headings and feature names are in the system-wide green colour. The report mentions that the dark mode on WhatsApp will not be suitable for OLED displays, which is why it will have a darkish grey colour.

The WhatsApp dark mode is not available in any of the beta versions as of now but the users should expect the feature soon. WABetaInfo previously showed what dark mode on WhatsApp for iOS could look like.

In addition, the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.19.82 has a small improvement to the audio file sharing. The message that tags the audio file also carries its name now. This feature is available in the beta build, unlike the dark mode.

WhatsApp recently added more restrictions to message forwarding on the platform in its efforts to clamp down on the spread of fake news. In addition to limiting the number of forwards to five, WhatsApp will tell you how many times a message has been forwarded, in addition to letting the recipient know if they have got a frequently-forwarded message.