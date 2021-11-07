WhatsApp begins multi-device feature rollout: What is it and how it works

The Meta-owned messaging app introduced the feature in July after months of internal testing. (File)

WhatsApp has begun rolling out the much-anticipated multi-device support for Android and iOS users. The feature will allow the addition of a secondary device without requiring Internet connection on phones.

The update will allow simultaneous WhatsApp connectivity on up to four devices to send and receive messages even if phones are not connected to the Internet. The update will be particularly helpful to access WhatsApp on a Mac or desktop.

The Meta-owned messaging app introduced the feature in July after months of internal testing. The multi-device support also enables end-to-end encryption on chats that take place on the secondary device. This would protect the chats from being read either by WhatsApp or a third party.

The standalone support feature from WhatsApp means users no longer require to be near their phones to send or receive messages on the secondary device. It will also allow users to stay connected even if their phones run out of charge. Previously, the primary device (smartphone) had to be connected to the Internet to log into a secondary device.

Users who want to test the multi-device support will need to install the latest version of WhatsApp. The feature is currently in the ‘beta’ stage and may result in stability issues.

WhatsApp has so far limited the mutli-device support feature to Portal, Desktop, and WhatsApp Web. There is still no clarity if an Android device or an iPhone can be used as secondary devices. However, the multi-device support does allow Android tablets or iPads to be connected.

Users can check the new feature by going to WhatsApp’s Settings, followed by Linked Devices and selecting Multi-Device Beta. Once done, tapping the ‘Link a Device’ button on the Linked Devices screen will enable the addition of a new device by scanning a QR code on the secondary device.