WhatsApp begins beta testing end-to-end encryption for chat backup on iOS

WhatsApp for iPhone: WhatsApp is reportedly working to bring end-to-end encryption for WhatsApp chat backup on iOS, which has been one of the biggest flaws when it comes to WhatsApp for iPhone users. The instant messaging company is said to have been working on developing this feature for quite some time now, and WhatsApp Beta tracker WABetaInfo has now said that it is being released for specific iOS beta testers now for WhatsApp Messenger as well as WhatsApp Business. iOS Beta testers can check if the feature has been rolled out to their device or not by going on WhatsApp and opening Settings, then heading to Chats. There, they would need to go to Chat Backup, where, if their device has been selected, they would get the End-to-End Encrypted Backup option.

However, it is important to note that in case users decide to choose WhatsApp encrypted chat backup, they need to turn off device backup for the WhatsApp app, otherwise the chats that are backed up on the iPhone would not be encrypted. To turn off device backup, users would need to go to iPhone Settings, and then click on your own name at the top of the settings. There, head to iCloud, followed by Manage Storage and then Backup. In this tab, disable WhatsApp.

Another important thing to remember is the password for decrypting chat backup. Users would need to choose a password when initiating end-to-end encryption for WhatsApp chats, and this password would be used to encrypt future backups. This password, which can have numerals and lowercase letters between ‘a’ and ‘f’ would be required when the user wishes to restore a backup. Remembering this password is necessary because if a user forgets this, there is no way for the chat to be decrypted.

Earlier, the Facebook-owned platform had released the feature for Android beta users, and once the iOS beta users also get the feature, it can be expected that WhatsApp would roll it out for all users soon.