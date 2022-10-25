WhatsApp back online after over 1-hour long outage; Here’s what happened

WhatsApp is back finally. The services were finally restored after the chat app suffered an outage of over 1 hour long on Tuesday.

Millions of WhatsApp users woke up to a broken WhatsApp on Tuesday. The messages sent showed a clock mark or single tick indicating that they weren’t being delivered to the recipient. The issue was reported by both Android and iOS users and on both desktop as well as mobile version of the app.

The restoration update was first shared by WaBetaInfo- a WhatsApp tracking website that reported about the outage almost an hour ago from the time of writing this article. While chatting many users were seeing the clock icon on their message indicating that the message was not going through. In some cases, users could see the online status of the recipient but the message showed just one tick meaning it wasn’t being delivered.

Just like all the other outages that have happened in the past with WhatsApp, the recent outage also sparked a meme fest on Twitter. The users took it to the micro blogging site to complain about the issue through memes.

According to DownDetector, a website that keeps a track of updates when an app is down and other related problems, WhatsApp started facing issues since 3:37 AM. The heatmap shared by the website showed Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Nagpur, and Chennai as some of the major cities hit by the outage.

