WhatsApp animated stickers now rolling for beta users; check details

In a new offering, messaging app WhatsApp will be bringing animated stickers for its Android and iOS users. The animated stickers have been introduced for the beta versions of WhatsApp on Android as well as iOS, a report WABetaInfo revealed. The sticker pack introduced by WhatsApp for the first time is called Playful Piyomaru and it will be available for download in the sticker store. Not only this, the report highlighted that WhatsApp will also allow users to download third-party animated stickers and install them in the app.

The feature out for beta for Android version 2.20.195.1 and the beta for iOS version 2.20.70.26 is currently supporting animated stickers that are already present with Facebook and Messenger on mobile platforms. While the feature will soon be introduced for all, the company is still working on some final touches before it goes on to the stable versions.

How can one access animated stickers?

These animated stickers that WhatsApp is bringing can be accessed by users in three ways. The first way is to receive one and then save it to use later. Another way users can access is by installing third-party animated stickers. Users also have an option to download the official ones from WhatsApp’s sticker store. All three ways can be accessed on both the beta builds, the report said.

The report also noted that few animated stickers make a movement and become lively but in WhatsApp stickers, they do not do it in a loop unlike other platforms. It is likely that WhatsApp also adds a support for the loop later on when it introduces a stable version. Meanwhile, those who have registered themselves for the early testing system of the company can enjoy these stickers till they are rolled out for everyone.