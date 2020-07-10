WhatsApp animated stickers now available for all; here is how you can use them

The company took to Twitter and announced that it has brought a new pack of stickers for its application.

Messaging application WhatsApp has introduced animated stickers for its iOS and Android users. These are introduced within a pack which is available next to regular sticker packs within the Sticker store. Some of the stickers move as well and therefore there is a button to play next to these stickers which also helps the animated ones to differ from the regular stickers available. The sticker pack in all versions has Playful Piyomaru, Chummy Chum Chums, Rico’s Sweet Life, Moody Foodies, and Bright Days. The company will soon bring support for these stickers in WhatsApp web as well.

All those who want to use the new feature should update their WhatsApp to the latest version. For Android the version is v2.20194.16 and v2.20.70 for iOS users. After the users have updated their application, they can look for animated stickers. Below mentioned is how users can add animated stickers within their chats.

How to add animated stickers in WhatsApp chat

The users will have to select one chat where they have to attach the animated sticker and click on the emoji icon present in the bottom bar.

At the end of screen, a sticker option will be available and users will have to select the ‘+’ icon available on the right of the stickers section.

Then an inbuilt Stickers Store will open inside WhatsApp which will have several sticker packs where the user can choose from.

The new sticker packs have a play button next to them which help them differentiate from the regular ones.

After it, users can select the sticker pack they want to download and they can also preview the stickers with just a tap.

After downloading, selected sticker packs will be added to the Stickers section from where uses can select and use in conversations.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp does not support third-party stickers.