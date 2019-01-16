WhatsApp’s new update makes group calling easier; here’s what has changed

The latest stable build of WhatsApp for Android, bearing version number 2.19.9, brings a dedicated voice and video call button in group conversations. (Source: Reuters)

WhatsApp has supported one-on-one video/voice calls for quite some time now. Building upon that, the popular messaging app introduced group video calling functionality in September last year. As useful the feature is, initiating a group video call has not been exactly a straightforward process. You must first start a video call with one contact, then add other participants to the call manually. But WhatsApp is now making group calling simpler by adding a call button within group chats.

The latest stable build of WhatsApp for Android, bearing version number 2.19.9, brings a dedicated voice and video call button in group conversations. It can be used to quickly initiate voice and video calls with as many as four participants in a group chat at once. The information comes courtesy of a tweet by WABetaInfo, a watchdog for WhatsApp-related news. The build also has a few bugfixes, including one related to GIFs. The GIF tab in the emoji panel was not working for many in the previous build, which has been fixed as a part of this update.

Also Read: New DTH, Cable TV plan, Paid channels too included in Rs 153 pack; TRAI base pack has all this

It’s worth mentioning that WhatsApp for iOS app already has a dedicated group video call button, as the feature began rolling out to iOS users last month. As far as Android goes, the feature was first tested in the month of November last year, followed by a gradual rollout only on the beta versions. The WhatsApp for Android stable build can be downloaded via Google Play store or installed using APK file downloaded from legitimate sources.

Recently, it was also reported that a bug in WhatsApp’s Android app was causing old messages to be randomly deleted. Many users took to Twitter to report the issue wherein their old WhatsApp messages, dating back to 2015, got deleted. WhatsApp hasn’t acknowledged the issue as of now.