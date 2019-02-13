WhatsApp Android Update: Chat app becomes more interactive for users

By: | Published: February 13, 2019 4:34 PM

The new WhatsApp update is now available for beta testing on the platform’s Android version having version 2.19.45 as build number. The revamped 'Settings' menu layout and some other changes will soon be available for all stable WhatsApp users on Android through an update.

The new WhatsApp update is now available for beta testing on the platform's Android version having version 2.19.45 as build number.

After rolling out Touch ID and Face ID verification for its iOS users, WhatsApp has released a new beta update for Android. The new update has a revamped ‘Settings’ menu with a different layout along with new icons for several tools, as reported by WABetaInfo.

The new WhatsApp update is now available for beta testing on the platform’s Android version having version 2.19.45 as build number. The revamped ‘Settings’ menu layout and some other changes will soon be available for all stable WhatsApp users on Android through an update. The update will be released via Google Play.

The latest update by WhatsApp is aimed at easier navigation around the Settings menu. With the update, clicking on any sub-section option under primary Settings menu will detail the specific function the section does. Specialised icons and more information will be added for every sub-section option that come under the Settings Menu.

For instance, in the Accounts section, new dedicated icons for ‘Security’, ‘Privacy’, ‘Change number’, ‘Two-step verification’, ‘Delete my account’ and ‘Request account info’ will be found . Clicking on any of the aforementioned options will give you information about what they do.

Besides this, the primary menu options in the Settings menu will show the content sub-sections have, making navigating through the Settings menu easier.

