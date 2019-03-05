WhatsApp update alert! Emojis get a makeover, adding contacts becomes snappier, and more features

WhatsApp is now receiving these features (Source: Reuters)

WhatsApp’s new update that revises the version number to 2.19.30 on iOS brings a makeover to how the emojis are located inside the chat screen. After updating the app to the latest version, the iOS users will now be able to see categories for emojis. This will help in choosing the emojis faster than before as now they have labelled categories. There is also a new way to add contacts without having to go through the conventional and tiring method.

Besides offering the ability to pick emojis straight from the categories panel within a chat, WhatsApp for iOS version 2.19.30 also brings a nifty feature that allows users to directly add contacts from the chat screen. All that they have to do is go to New Chat, followed by a tap on New Contact wherein all the contact information can be entered. Earlier, a contact needed to be added to the phonebook for it to show up in WhatsApp.

The aforementioned features are only rolling out on iOS whereas their availability on Android is expected soon. Meanwhile, WhatsApp is working on an Advanced Search feature for iOS and will be rolled out to iOS TimeFlight build in coming days, according to WABetaInfo.

Advanced Search will allow users to make a search for images, GIFs, videos, voice notes, and web links. The search history will also be saved so that users don’t need to type the terms again. In addition, the Facebook-owned app was recently spotted developing the group invite feature to curb the menace of unwarranted addition of users to groups. This feature is not available in any beta builds as of now but, as per WABetaInfo, it will soon begin being rolled out.