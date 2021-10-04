WhatsApp and Instagram are down globally; Facebook users experiencing log-in errors

A quick visit to Downdetector, website that reports such outages, confirms that Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp indeed are down for users globally.
The entire suit of Facebook services including WhatsApp and Instagram are experiencing a global outage right now.
Users across the globe, including those in India, are unable to access WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook. Facebook seems to have hit a snag on the desktop side too, as multiple users are reporting log-in errors. Some cannot access the website at all.
In India, the outage seems to have begun around 9:00pm IST. Facebook is yet to acknowledge the issue at the time of filing of this report. Expectedly, users are flocking to micro-blogging website Twitter to report these issues.
This is a developing story…
