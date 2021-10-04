WhatsApp and Instagram are down globally; Facebook users experiencing log-in errors

Expectedly, users are flocking to micro-blogging website Twitter to report these issues. (File)

The entire suit of Facebook services including WhatsApp and Instagram are experiencing a global outage right now.

Users across the globe, including those in India, are unable to access WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook. Facebook seems to have hit a snag on the desktop side too, as multiple users are reporting log-in errors. Some cannot access the website at all.

A quick visit to Downdetector, website that reports such outages, confirms that Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp indeed are down for users globally.

In India, the outage seems to have begun around 9:00pm IST. Facebook is yet to acknowledge the issue at the time of filing of this report. Expectedly, users are flocking to micro-blogging website Twitter to report these issues.

This is a developing story…