WhatsApp alert: your favourite Status feature to see new changes

WhatsApp has now rolled out beta version 2.19.110 for Android that brings a tiny change to the emojis available within the Status feature. Spotted by WABetaInfo, the emojis in WhatsApp Status are classified under categories, which makes it easy for users to make a quick search. The feature is not activated yet as it is under development – meaning you will not see the feature even if you update the app to the latest version.

The doodle picker, which was revamped as a part of the update to beta version 2.19.106, now features two separate tabs for stickers and emojis. The sticker section also received different categories to ease the search but emojis were still vanilla without any enhancements. Later, the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.19.106 underwent the teardown where the emojis were spotted with a makeover.

With WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.19.110, the company is testing categories for emojis. In the screenshots obtained by WABetaInfo, the categories are labelled at the top, including ‘Smileys & People’ for the face emojis. The subsequent categories have not been revealed although. It is not clear when emoji categories will make it to the beta version before they are finalised for the stable channel.

The teardown further shows that WhatsApp has moved the Archived Chats feature back to its original position – at the bottom of the chat list. In the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.19.101, Archived Chats was moved to the three-dot menu for some reason. With the feature returning to its original place, it seems WhatsApp may be testing different positions for Archived Chats for its larger implementation as a part of the impending ‘vacation mode’ feature.

The ‘vacation mode’ feature was recently spotted being developed by WhatsApp but with a different identity. Called ‘Ignore Archived Chats’, the feature was said to silence archived chats even if they have messages incoming.