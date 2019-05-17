WhatsApp alert: Profile pictures can no longer be saved to phone

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 17, 2019 10:56:43 AM

WhatsApp profile pictures are set to get more security with the new rule

WhatsApp is inching towards giving its users full control of their accounts – a promise that parent company Facebook reiterated along with the big tech at the Paris summit. As a part of its latest beta update, WhatsApp will discontinue the saving option to stop the potential misuse of profile photos. The first step to rolling out granular controls on user profile was seen on Facebook when it introduced certain masks that blocked downloading and saving profile image.

The WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.19.139 and higher have killed the profile sharing button that was located on the top right corner of the photo. The new builds do not show the profile sharing button, among other sharing options such as Facebook, Instagram, and other social media apps. However, this feature does not block users from screenshotting the profile photo as of now.

Read | WhatsApp hack by Israeli firm under scanner, NSO owner says to prevent abuse of spyware

The new policy, as WABetaInfo notes, is being piloted under the beta programme and it may evolve over several other beta builds before it makes it to the stable version.

Not only on Android, but the WhatsApp beta version on iOS is also phasing out the profile saving option. According to the watchdog, the WhatsApp Business beta for iOS version 2.19.60.5 does not have the option that easily allows users to save profile photos of other users. The screenshots can still be taken but this privilege may be taken away in the stable build.

The original tweet by a user, who goes by Swarup Mondal, claims that the group icons are still downloadable/ saveable. This could be because the group icons are fetched from the Internet as a result of a certain term, in addition to the preferentially set ones. There may or may not be privacy concerns related to the group icons.

In any case, we will have to wait for the stable build to roll out with the new changes to how profile photos can be viewed and managed on WhatsApp.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. WhatsApp alert: Profile pictures can no longer be saved to phone
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition