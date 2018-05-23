WhatsApp Alert! Latest bug allows blocked users to send messages – Are you among them?

Facebook-owned messaging application WhatsApp finds itself in a fresh turmoil.

Facebook-owned messaging application WhatsApp finds itself in a fresh turmoil. The messaging app, which is used by more than 1.4 billion people, landed in soup over reports that the latest version of WhatsApp on iOS as well as on Android enables users to receive messages from users that they have blocked.

Popular tipster and beta tester WaBetaInfo pointed out on Twitter that WhatsApp users are getting messages from the users they have blocked. It is reported that a bug in WhatsApp has surfaced which allows users to send messages to users who have blocked them. The bug doesn’t restrict the blocked user to send messages, now the user can read statuses without any restrictions.

While we at financialexpress.com checked from WhatsApp on iOS to WhatsApp on iOS, and the bug did not show up. We even tested out by sending messages from WhatsApp on Android to WhatsApp on Android, still the bug did not show up. Even WhatsApp on iOS to WhatsApp on Android and vice-versa, still a blocked user remained blocked on the latest version of the app on both Android on iOS.

I’m receiving on Discord/Twitter some messages/mentions about a critical bug on WhatsApp: blocked contacts can send you messages. The first time I thought they were wrong, instead..

Unblocking and blocking the contact should help to fix. Let me know under this tweet! pic.twitter.com/sZvLeQsqHO — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 23, 2018

It’s incredible.. try to search “WhatsApp blocked” on Twitter.. many users are experiencing this issue.

It looks a server side issue, because both Android and iOS apps receive messages from blocked users.. Please! Share your experience under this tweet. https://t.co/frVfX8ErGz — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 23, 2018

@WhatsApp @WhatsApp_Status There is some issue with my Whatsapp. Blocked contacts in list are able to view 24-hour status and message me too. Pls help — SHWETA KAPOOR (@india_shweta) May 23, 2018

@WhatsApp May I know how can my blocked contacts accessing/viewing my whatsapp status? #whatsappdatabreach — Vani Krishnamurthy (@VaniKrishnamur3) May 23, 2018

Does WhatsApp have a problem?

How will someone I blocked still be sending me messages? — Tobi Ojenike (@tobiojenike) May 23, 2018

Hey @WhatsApp I have blocked a person before 3 months but still I am receiving messages from her pls help on very urgent basis — Nikhil kitey (@Niikhil_Kitey) May 23, 2018

@WhatsApp so what is this sorcery!?? Someone who I have blocked..is still able to send me messages!?? pic.twitter.com/o2uQEPmPuQ — Basanti Ki Beti (@pragatimehra) May 23, 2018

Here’s a quick way to get around it, if you get a message from a blocked user then here are the steps you can take to block that person again.

Step 1: All you need to do is to unblock the user you want to block.

Step 2: Tap on his/her name to access the “Contact Info” for that user.

Step 3: Tap on ‘Contact Info’ again.

Step 4: Now, you will need to block the user again.

This way you can block the unwanted user from popping up on your WhatsApp again. On the latest faux pas from WhatsApp, there is still no word from the messaging app.