​​​
  4. WhatsApp Alert! Latest bug allows blocked users to send messages – Are you among them?

WhatsApp Alert! Latest bug allows blocked users to send messages – Are you among them?

The messaging app, which is used by more than 1.4 billion people, landed in soup over reports that the latest version of WhatsApp on iOS as well as on Android enables users to receive messages from users that they have blocked.

By: | Published: May 23, 2018 4:05 PM
Facebook-owned messaging application WhatsApp finds itself in a fresh turmoil. Facebook-owned messaging application WhatsApp finds itself in a fresh turmoil.

Facebook-owned messaging application WhatsApp finds itself in a fresh turmoil. The messaging app, which is used by more than 1.4 billion people, landed in soup over reports that the latest version of WhatsApp on iOS as well as on Android enables users to receive messages from users that they have blocked.

Popular tipster and beta tester WaBetaInfo pointed out on Twitter that WhatsApp users are getting messages from the users they have blocked. It is reported that a bug in WhatsApp has surfaced which allows users to send messages to users who have blocked them. The bug doesn’t restrict the blocked user to send messages, now the user can read statuses without any restrictions.

While we at financialexpress.com checked from WhatsApp on iOS to WhatsApp on iOS, and the bug did not show up. We even tested out by sending messages from WhatsApp on Android to WhatsApp on Android, still the bug did not show up. Even WhatsApp on iOS to WhatsApp on Android and vice-versa, still a blocked user remained blocked on the latest version of the app on both Android on iOS.

Here’s a quick way to get around it, if you get a message from a blocked user then here are the steps you can take to block that person again.

Step 1: All you need to do is to unblock the user you want to block.

Step 2: Tap on his/her name to access the “Contact Info” for that user.

Step 3: Tap on ‘Contact Info’ again.

Step 4: Now, you will need to block the user again.

This way you can block the unwanted user from popping up on your WhatsApp again. On the latest faux pas from WhatsApp, there is still no word from the messaging app.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top