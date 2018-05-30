WhatsApp Alert! Facebook-owned messaging app now makes another change

One of the most used messaging application in the world, WhatsApp has announced a major change in the way it works.

One of the most used messaging application in the world, WhatsApp has announced a major change in the way it works. The change has nothing to do with the application but has to do with the languages it supports. After June 12, WhatsApp has decided to end the support for community translations. That means the Facebook-owned messaging app will now end the crowdsourced platform which allowed community members from across the world to translate the language used in WhatsApp into their native language.

The WhatsApp community translation is a crowdsourced platform where people from across the world can add support to the WhatsApp messaging app in their native language. The last date after which the support will end from WhatsApp is June 12. Until then, you can add your contributions to www.translate.whatsapp.com if you wish to translate anything on WhatsApp to your native language.

Popular tipster and WhatsApp beta tester, WaBetaInfo, took to Twitter to announce the same. On Twitter, he wrote, “WhatsApp will end the support for the community translations from June 12, after a lot of years!”

WhatsApp will end the support for the community translations from June 12, after a lot of years! pic.twitter.com/RWNBGE7yRV — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 29, 2018

However, if you want to contribute in any manner and provide suggestions to the messaging app then you can head towards www.whatsapp.com/contact

Meanwhile, a couple of days back, WhatsApp announced a new feature that is set to save you a lot of embarrassment. With WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.18.159, you can now choose if you want the WhatsApp media to be shown in your phone’s gallery or not. This feature will come in handy as it enables you the power to show or hide WhatsApp media files in your gallery. This new feature from WhatsApp is called ‘Show media in gallery.’ You can check the new setting which is marked as Media Visibility. As of now, this new update is being rolled out to the beta testers in a phased manner.